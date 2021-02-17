Masscash stores sale to save 640 jobs, says Competition Tribunal
The tribunal imposes condition that no employees affected by sale can be retrenched for at least nine months
17 February 2021 - 19:39
The sale of Massmart's Masscash stores that had been earmarked for closure will save 640 jobs, according to the Competition Tribunal, which on Wednesday approved the deal.
Walmart-owned Massmart announced in 2020 that it planned to close the 11 loss-making discount grocery stores, as well as its Dion Wired electronic stores, as part of its turnaround strategy. ..
