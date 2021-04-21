Companies COMPANY COMMENT Pick n Pay unsung hero of lockdown food price savings Retailer deserves better treatment from the government after losing about R800m due to illogical measures BL PREMIUM

“That’s it, the end of the series,” were CEO Richard Brasher’s parting words as he ended his final results presentation after eight years in charge of Pick n Pay.

“We are back,” he told the retailer’s founder, 90-year-old CEO Raymond Ackerman, sitting in the audience for Brasher’s final curtain call, speaking of the turnaround under his leadership. Dutch national Pieter Boone has now taken over as CEO...