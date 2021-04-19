Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart responds to shareholder concerns over pay New bonus structure for executives linked to struggling Game’s performance BL PREMIUM

Massmart, owner of Game and Builders Warehouse, has changed its bonuses structure for executives linking incentive pay with the performance of its struggling unit Game and headline earnings per share, a measure of company profitability.

Shareholders had raised concerns that the company's long-term incentive pay to executives focused too much on rewarding them for driving up sales figures rather than profitability from the sales...