Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price reports record market share as pressure on consumers mounts

The group said its cash-based value model resulted in market share gains in late 2020, but there are signs consumers are cutting back

22 January 2021 - 07:55 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Retailer Mr Price has warned that SA households are becoming increasingly cautious with their spending as Covid-19 numbers rise and the effect of government support programmes wane, but its cash-based business model has helped with a record market share.

In a trading update the group reported total retail sales grew 5.8% to R7.5bn in the 13 weeks to December 26, adding that its market share grew 2.3 percentage points in October and November combined, the latest period for which Retailers Liaison Committee (RLC) data is available.

Mr Price said its total market share during this period is the highest on record since the reinstatement of the RLC data, with gains consecutively for the past six months.

Cash remains the preferred tender type of customers, with Mr Price saying its private-label product assortment and pricing strategy supported cash sales growth of 8.2%, even as credit sales declined.

Economic assistance provided by the government and private sector from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic created temporary financial relief for households and supported consumer spend, the group said.

Many of these support programmes fell away at the end of October 2020, however, with the effect being felt in the latter half of November.

December also saw the emergence of a second wave of Covi-19, creating further uncertainty and cautious behaviour by consumers, both in their activities and spending patterns, the group said.

Additionally, a calendar shift to less school holidays before Christmas and 10 days of power blackouts had an adverse effect on already depressed shopping centre foot traffic.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Black Friday turned into Black November for retailers

Neither price cuts nor promotions could stop 38% slump compared to November 2019
Companies
4 weeks ago

Retail price squeeze puts jobs at risk

Cape Town clothing producer House of Monatic warns of staff cuts
Companies
1 month ago

Acquisition and baby range expand Mr Price’s markets

New baby product line and purchase of low-end clothing retailer Power Fashion could see it encroach on Pepkor’s territory
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Zambia shoots itself in the foot as hard-nosed ...
Companies
2.
Barloworld sells its car sales business for ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Residential property boom may run out of gas in ...
Companies / Property
4.
Chris Griffith to chart Gold Fields’ future
Companies / Mining
5.
South32 reports fall in SA coal volumes as Eskom ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Mr Price makes its first big purchase in more than 20 years

Companies / Retail & Consumer

SA retailers bank on home market at just the wrong time

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price warns of lower headline earnings

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.