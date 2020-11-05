Companies / Retail & Consumer CAPITAL RAISE Mr Price warns of lower headline earnings The group expects operating profits to fall about a quarter after Covid-19 disrupted trade and put pressure on its customers BL PREMIUM

Correction: November 5 2020 A previous version of this article relied on an outdated Mr Price trading statement issued in August, when it flagged a drop of at least 20% in headline earnings per share and announced it had temporarily put off a rights issue. This information has now been corrected below, according to the updated profit warning issued on Wednesday November 4. Business Day regrets the error.

Clothing and home retailer Mr Price has warned that its 2021 first-half earnings will be 23% to 28% lower in the 26 weeks to end-September compared to the same period the year before, it said in a trading update on Wednesday.