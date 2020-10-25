Fashion heiress pushes for green innovation and wearing vintage

“The industry is missing its own sustainability targets by a mile unless it changes course,” said Karl-Hendrik Magnus, a McKinsey senior partner. “This creates a huge advantage for smaller brands and players focused on sustainability.”

Some 66% of consumers surveyed in a McKinsey study said they consider sustainability when making a luxury purchase. Still, only 31% of Gen-Z and 12% of Baby Boomers are willing to pay more for sustainable products, according to the consulting firm.

Big brands have begun to respond, with Inditex’s Zara pledging this year to use 100% sustainable fabrics by 2025. H&M earlier committed to do so by 2030.

Picking technologies

Deciding which technologies and materials will succeed, though, is difficult. “It’s still fairly unclear which of the many great innovations in the market will scale and become dominant,” said McKinsey’s Magnus.

Chou’s Everybody & Everyone brand offers clothes such as blazers made from fermented agricultural waste, or lounge pants woven from a wood pulp-based fibre that uses 50% less water and produces half the emissions of a synthetic equivalent. She’s also pushing her family to invest in start-ups that offer solutions to climate problems.

“There are so few people legitimately putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to sustainability — Veronica’s one of them,” said Niall Dunne, CEO of UK-based biodegradable plastics maker Polymateria, which Chou’s family invested in. “There’s a lot of greenwashing. She’s got a green mandate and knows how to do it.”

Tommy Hilfiger

Chou’s grandfather started one of Hong Kong’s biggest knitwear companies, South Ocean Knitters. Her father would later transform the family business with early investments in Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. After earning degrees in communications and business from the University of Southern California, Chou used Iconix to bring American brands including Badgley Mischka and Madonna’s Material Girl to China.

She became a regular in celebrity gossip media, appearing in photographs with Princess Beatrice and super model Naomi Campbell. Her wedding in Hong Kong to a Russian businessman included a custom-made replica of a Russian palace overlooking the city’s famous harbour.

Born in Hawaii and based mostly in London, Chou is riding out the pandemic in Hong Kong and insists she’s not the fashionista the magazines make her out to be. She says she offsets all the carbon emissions from her travels and buys vintage apparel to promote re-use.

She’s also pushing for more sustainable investments in her family’s portfolio, which includes early and seed-stage start-ups in telecommunications, media and technology through Novel TMT Ventures, an investment firm run by Chou’s half-brothers Bruno and Luis, that has more than $70m under management, according to Crunchbase. Chou says that amount is considerably more now, but declined to disclose it.

Chou joins her father, brothers and sister on weekly video conference calls to discuss “all the deal flows” they’ve come across. In a typical week now, they might look at 30 companies — reflecting an increase since the pandemic, she said. “I’ll be the one asking what these potential investments are doing about the packaging, what about renewable energy,” she said.

The family has divested most of the fashion holdings that formed the foundation of the Chou fortune and is now focused on investing, she said.