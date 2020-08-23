Swarovski’s future is no longer crystal clear

In the 60s and 70s, Hollywood celebrities from Marilyn Monroe to Audrey Hepburn donned Swarovski-encrusted gowns and jewellery. Big-name designers and artists, from Karl Lagerfeld to Salvador Dali to avant-garde architect Daniel Libeskind have collaborated with the Austrians. At this year’s Super Bowl concert, Jennifer Lopez paraded a Swarovski crystal manicure during her halftime performance.

But despite its affiliation with the glittering world of high fashion and celebrities, the majority of products costs less than €100. That places Swarovski into the cut-throat segment of mass-market luxury, with its thin margins and fleeting consumer loyalty.

After years of exuberant expansion, Buchbauer says Swarovski needs to refocus and learn that less is more. That means exiting the low-margin wholesale business where cheaper competition from Egypt or China has dented profit. If Swarovski wants to survive, it needs to offer fewer but more exclusive items under its own brand, and cut back its network of 3,000 boutiques, the CEO says. Buchbauer’s vision for the new Swarovski is to sell more carefully curated products, tailor-made to match consumer tastes, a turnaround he predicts will take two to three years to execute.

Family-owned luxury companies have struggled to remain independent, with the likes of jewellery house Bulgari or cashmere specialist Loro Piana seeking shelter in a multinational conglomerate such as LVMH. Others, such as high-end winter outfitters Moncler or Canada Goose and Italian silk-and-leather label Salvatore Ferragamo, have sold shares to the public, easing their access to capital.

Buchbauer’s plans have met stiff opposition from other members of the family, who accuse him of causing irreversible damage to the components business run out of Wattens. While his critics concede that the company needs an overhaul, they say the cuts are too deep.

“The Swarovski family is shocked,” Paul Swarovski, a member of one of the Austrian arms, said in an interview. “There are still lots of opportunities to sell billions of high-quality crystal components around the world, and Robert Buchbauer has to come up with ideas on how to gain these customers rather than shutting things down and laying off expert workers.”

Whether Buchbauer gets his way remains unclear. His detractors say he needs approval from a shareholder meeting, which may be hard to come by given the splintered nature of the family. Buchbauer claims he has the required backing from key stakeholders.

Families in pain

Back in Wattens, there’s growing concern that the good times have crumbled, with 1,800 out of 4,800 local jobs in jeopardy. In a part of Austria heavily reliant on tourism, Swarovski long promised well-paying jobs for skilled workers. Employment at the crystal emporium meant a good salary, with perks from free childcare to company housing to subsidised loans. There’s also an elaborate crystal-world experience in Wattens that has drawn 15-million people since it opened in 1995.

“It’s a massive shock for us here, and many families will feel the pain in coming months,” Wattens mayor Thomas Oberbeirsteiner said. Because of the dwindling returns at Swarovski, the town is losing €2m in revenue this year and has to reconsider planned investments in everything from public swimming pools to roads, he said.

The conflict raging at Swarovski coincides with changing trends in consumer behaviour. Today’s shoppers like to mix high-end designers with fast-fashion alternatives, often at the expense of the more affordable branded players that occupy the middle of the market, according to Zuzanna Pusz, an analyst at UBS Group focused on the luxury goods industry.

The rapid rise of e-commerce has diminished the relevance of physical stores and third-party retailers, long a stronghold for Swarovski. Social media has leapfrogged print advertising and many glitzy events, where Swarovski and its shimmering swan emblem were a fixture.

Then there’s the push towards premium products and recognisable names, particularly in China. Richemont acquired Italy’s Buccellati to expand its portfolio of high-end jewellery, which also includes Van Cleef & Arpels. Last year, LVMH agreed to acquire Tiffany for $16bn, picking up one of the best-known names in the jewellery market that still remains highly fragmented.

If Swarovski wants to have a future and retain its status as a globally recognised brand, it needs to make the painful cuts now, even if it risks sparking a cross-Alpine family feud, Buchbauer says. “Bad news always creates lots of emotion. But in the end it’s about the long-term survival of this business.”

Bloomberg