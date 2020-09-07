Companies / Retail & Consumer

AVI pays dividend as it reports boost for snack demand

Covid-19 hit to apparel sales and fishing activity offsets higher selling prices and appetite for biscuits and tea

07 September 2020 - 08:13 karl gernetzky
Spitz store at Rosebank Mall, which is owned by AVI. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI
Consumer goods group AVI — the owner of footwear retailer Spitz stores, Five Roses tea, and seafood company I&J — is proceeding with a R820m final dividend payment after the Covid-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on its businesses.

Covid-19 hit apparel sales and fishing activity, but higher selling prices and the pandemic boosted biscuits and tea.

AVI’s snack division, which includes Bakers biscuits, experienced 12% revenue growth in the group’s year to end-June, contributing about a third of group revenue, which rose 0.4% to R13.2bn.

The pandemic hit apparel sales, and Spitz revenue fell 15.5% to R1.28bn.

The group also recorded additional costs of R58m related to the pandemic, and headline earnings, which excludes certain one-off items, fell 8.6% to R1.55bn.

During the year the group sold its 40% stake in its joint venture with Australian food company Simplot for R631.8m.

Profit after tax rose 21.4% to R1.94bn, and the group declared a final dividend of 250c per share, unchanged from previously.

AVI said retail sales should improve as shopping mall footfall grows, while demand in beverages and snacks businesses is likely to stabilise as consumer spending patterns normalise.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

AVI expects drop in earnings due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The company expects earnings to fall up to 12% but that not every business was badly affected
Food counters to nibble on

The large food companies have had a torrid time, but there’s potential in the mid-cap sector, writes Anthony Clark
Picking stocks for really tough times

Sooner or later SA will emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown and its aftermath. Here are a few likely shares for the future, chosen by Marc Hasenfuss ...
