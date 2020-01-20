I&J wants Karan Beef collusion case dismissed
20 January 2020 - 20:16
Food manufacturer I&J wants the country’s top antitrust body to dismiss a collusion case against it and beef-processing company Karan Beef, saying competition authorities did not lodge the complaint within the stipulated three-year period of the alleged contravention.
The Competition Commission has accused the two companies of dividing markets in the supply of processed beef products such as beef burger patties, steak sizzlers, crumbed beef steaklets, viennas and boerewors.
