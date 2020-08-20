Toyota SA investing R4bn in manufacturing and logistics
The carmaker will start production of a new vehicle in 2021 and has set up a R15m Covid-19 support programme in KZN
20 August 2020 - 17:13
More than R4bn of investments in manufacturing and logistics at Toyota SA are on track despite delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Andrew Kirby said on Thursday.
The company’s vehicle assembly plant in Prospecton, Durban, hopes to begin production of a replacement car for the now-discontinued Corolla in October 2021.
