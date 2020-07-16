Toyota to remake parts for iconic 2000 GT

In May 2019 Toyota announced it was reproducing and selling replacement parts for its A70 and A80 Supra models, which are the third and fourth generations of the iconic Japanese sports coupe range.

This is a Gazoo Racing initiative that’s part of the GR Heritage Parts Project which aims to keep the old cars going well into the future. The firm says it will sell these replacement parts, also said to be limited to those crucial in the upkeep of these classics, in domestic and overseas markets.

Now the company has announced it will incorporate replacement parts for what is arguably its most collectable model, the 1967 Toyota 2000GT.

The 2.0l straight six engine powered GT — which also boasted four-wheel double-wishbone suspension, four-wheel disc brakes and retractable headlamps — was produced in alliance with Yamaha Motor and production ended in 1970, culminating with the creation of 337 units, which have become collector’s items.

A convertible version of the sultry-looking GT made its silver screen debut in the 1967 James Bond movie You Only Live Twice starring Sean Connery as the fictitious MI6 agent, though the car was mostly driven by “Bond Girl” Akiko Wakabayashi.

Efforts are under way at specially collaborating suppliers, along with Toyota plants and related divisions, in preparation for the production of the reproduced parts due to go on sale, says Toyota, and orders for 2000 GT replacement parts will be taken from August 1 2020.

The reproduced parts may be bought from Toyota dealers in the same way as normal parts. However, due to the uniqueness of the Toyota 2000 GT, sales will be restricted to owners to prevent reselling, and the number of parts sold will be limited per car.

The reproduced parts will be the five-speed manual transmissions, gears, synchro hubs, sleeves and gaskets, oil seal and bearing kits, snap ring kits, thrust washers, shift forks, differential-related final gear kits and ring gear set bolts.

The company also announced an extended range of replacement parts for the pair of old Supras. Enthusiasts can now get A70 fuel sender gauges and door handles for both A70 and A80 models.

Information will be shared through the Gazoo Racing website as more parts become available.

Toyota SA also has a fine specimen of the 2000 GT in its fleet and it has announced a full-restoration project, which it says it will document as the renovation unfolds.​