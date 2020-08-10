How Covid-19 is set to stall electric-vehicle uptake
10 August 2020 - 19:30
Cost-cutting and survival measures driven by Covid-19 are likely to lead to more mergers and acquisitions in the global motor industry and encourage it to focus less on expensive new technologies in the short-term and more on operational efficiencies.
A new report by consultancy firm KPMG says the pandemic is likely to delay parts of the industry's long-term transformation. For example, it says lower oil prices have reduced ownership costs of cars powered by traditional petrol and diesel engines and slowed demand for electric vehicles (EVs).
