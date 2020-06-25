Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price sales plummet almost 90% in April

25 June 2020 - 08:01 karl gernetzky
Mr Price says factors such as the need for winter merchandise, increased grant payments and debt payment holidays contributed to increased consumer demand in May and June. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mr Price says factors such as the need for winter merchandise, increased grant payments and debt payment holidays contributed to increased consumer demand in May and June. Picture: SUPPLIED

Retail group Mr Price said on Thursday that sales crashed almost 90% in April during the height of SA’s lockdown, but pent-up demand has resulted in double-digit sales growth in May and so far in June.

Online sales have also surged, with the group saying retail sales from the beginning of May to June 20 rose 12%, and pent-up demand for apparel in May shifted to homewares in June.

The group warned this may be temporary, and it is also too soon to tell if a surge in online sales reflects a permanent shift in consumer behaviour.

Various factors over this period have led to unusually high levels of consumer demand, Mr Price said, including the need for winter and children’s merchandise, increased grant payments, debt payment holidays and constrained spending under the stricter lockdown conditions.

The group has opted not to pay a dividend for the year to end-March to save cash, reporting that headline earnings per share declined 10.4% to 1,047.0c.

Profit fell 9.3% to R2.7bn.

“The current and forecast spread of the virus in South Africa remains a concern given its impact on society due to loss of life and the devastating financial impact on businesses and citizens,” the group said.

“It is not possible at this stage to quantify the economic impact on the group, but ongoing operational disruptions and future uncertainty remain significant challenges,” the statement said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mr Price: Strong balance sheet a plus in times of crisis

Share prices of clothing retailers have started to discount the anticipated bad news. But have they fallen enough to pique the interest of long-term ...
Companies
1 month ago

Mr Price expects a rise in customer bad debt due to Covid-19

The group says it expects further uncertainty amid the Covid-19 crisis
Companies
2 months ago

Retailers vs landlords, 2.0: retailers dig in for rental fight

A payment overture by SA’s apparel retailers to landlords sees parties ‘not too far apart’
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell landlords

Take-it-or-leave-it offer as tenants demand sharing of the economic pain of the lockdown
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Sun International rallies on R1.5bn Chilean offer ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Sun International to cut staff and sell ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Surge in bad loans forces African Bank to cut ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Telkom on track to take No 3 spot in mobile market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Brait pumping iron to get Virgin Active ready for ...
Companies

Related Articles

Mr Price says it is not eyeing Jet

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price: Strong balance sheet a plus in times of crisis

Companies / Investors Monthly

Mr Price expects a rise in customer bad debt due to Covid-19

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Foschini owner says it will not be paying rent

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.