BREAKING NEWS: Edcon business rescue approved
Business rescue practitioner Lance Schapiro says approval of the plan was backed by most creditors
22 June 2020 - 20:32
Edcon's creditors have approved the company's business rescue plan.
Business rescue practitioner Lance Schapiro confirmed that the business rescue plan was approved on Monday evening with a majority vote.
