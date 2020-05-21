Quantum Foods profits fall along with egg prices

Western Cape-based poultry and animal-feeds business Quantum Foods says a bigger than expected fall in egg prices weighed on its first-half performance, with the group cutting its interim dividend by a quarter.

Egg prices declined sharply, by 7.4%, in the group’s six months to end-March, and the group had been expecting oversupply to weigh on profit margins.

Profit for the period fell 29.9% to R66.6m, with the group trimming its interim dividend 25% to 6c per share.

The group expects an improvement in the supply and demand balance of eggs in the second half of the financial year. Egg supply should decrease slightly due to lower placements of day-old chicks, the group said.

“Egg prices will be managed judiciously to balance the requirements of ensuring a sustainable business and the needs of the consumer,” the group said.

It is also expecting cost pressures to increase in its second half, but says that a portion of this should be recoverable in its farming and feed businesses.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Quantum Food’s share price was up 0.28% to R3.59, having fallen 12.44% so far in 2020.

