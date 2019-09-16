Companies / Retail & Consumer

Quantum Foods says earnings have been hit by falling egg prices

SA's largest egg producer says earnings will fall at least 42% amid an increase in supply of eggs in SA's market

16 September 2019
Quantum Foods, the Western Cape-based poultry- and animal-feeds business, said on Monday that its full-year earnings would drop at least 42% due to falling egg prices.

Headline earnings per share were expected to be lower than the 95c per share in the prior comparative period, as egg prices recover from a national egg shortage that followed an outbreak of Avian influenza in 2017.

Quantum Foods said it had seen improved levels of profitability in its feeds business, which benefited from increased volumes.

It also said profitability had improved in its farming business, due to improved production efficiencies.

Quantum Food's share price was unchanged at R3.78 on Monday morning, having fallen 18.71% so far in 2019.

Due to the Asian flu, egg numbers plummeted in line with hen numbers in 2017, with the the average number of eggs produced falling 7.1% when compared to 2016, the SA Poultry Association has said.

Retail prices had reportedly risen about 15%, although Statistics SA had reported an 11.7% rise in prices during the year, a figure which did not take into account rebates.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

