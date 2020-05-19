Companies / Retail & Consumer Edcon is worth saving, say business rescuers Retailer was forced to shut its stores after government suspended all nonessential shopping BL PREMIUM

Edcon, SA’s biggest corporate causality of Covid-19-induced rolling economic calamity, may still be saved.

Like other retailers, Edcon was forced to shut its stores after the government suspended all non-essential shopping. But with a weak balance sheet, it felt the most pain, forcing it to file for business rescue two weeks ago and triggering talk that the legal process to reorganise the company was a non-starter.