Edcon set for business rescue

It’s the end of an era as what was once SA’s largest clothing retailer files for business rescue

29 April 2020 - 10:30 Adele Shevel

Edcon, until recently SA’s largest clothing retailer, is expected to file for business rescue before May 1 to allow it to continue operating, as long as the parameters of level 4 lockdown guidelines don’t change.

Typically, putting a company into business rescue allows it to continue trading while its affairs are restructed to avoid liquidation. A moratorium is placed on payments to creditors, giving the company breathing space while a rescue plan is worked out.

Edcon will become the second high-profile SA business to be placed in business rescue in recent months, following SAA, which took this route at the end of 2019 after racking up huge debts.

Impeccable sources confirmed Edcon’s plan this week. Contacted by the FM, CEO Grant Pattison declined to comment, but he confirmed that it was still the company’s plan to open stores again on Friday. (Retailers will be confined, for now, to selling winter clothes and children’s clothes.)

At this point, it’s unclear if Edcon was obliged to file for business rescue because it was unable to meet financial commitments due over the next six months, but it’s the most likely scenario. The five-week lockdown may have pushed Edcon over the precipice.

On March 26, the day before lockdown started, Pattison broke down during a call with suppliers, telling them Edcon would pay salaries but may be "unable to honour any other accounts payable during this period".

"[We] will continue to look at all options — and there may be some really tough recommendations to be made to the board after the lockdown period, including having to consider business rescue," he said.

Pattison said the lockdown could result in the group losing R800m over the initial 21 days, and that Edcon’s revenue would have fallen 45% in the 10 days since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of disaster. The lockdown was extended for another two weeks, which probably pushed Edcon over the edge.

Edcon’s troubles started in 2007, when it was bought by private equity company Bain for a then-record R25bn. A decade of underinvestment meant Edcon lost market share and fell far behind its rivals.

A year ago, Edcon got a lifeline when the Public Investment Corp, landlords and creditors funded a R2.7bn recapitalisation deal that enabled it to keep operating, in exchange for a stake in the company. It was part of a plan by various stakeholders, including trade union Cosatu, to keep the company afloat and prevent the loss of 140,000 direct and indirect jobs.

For a while, it looked as if it might succeed. The number of stores dropped from 1,500 to 750, as it cut 500,000m² of retail space.

In the process, the 90-year-old group shed the mantle of SA’s largest apparel retailer and now trails TFG, Truworths, Woolworths and Pepkor. But the drop in sales due to Covid-19 proved to be the final straw.

In recent months, "noncore brands" including CNA, Edgars Active and Legit have been sold. Though the plan is ultimately to revive the retailer, under business rescue, it’s possible that Edcon’s last remaining assets — Edgars and Jet — may even be sold. At the moment, Edcon’s biggest asset is believed to be the R3.2bn in stock it has in its shops.

The business rescue may be a blow to property companies too. Stanlib’s Keilen Ndlovu says Edcon provides about 1% of the income for all the JSE’s property companies, though this has roughly halved since last year’s overhaul. Landlords may now struggle to fill this space, as the coronavirus is snuffing out retail sales.

Edcon’s Grant Pattison: You can’t just leave it to capitalism

Grant Pattison is not giving up and believes Edcon can survive the shutdown – if everyone hits pause
3 weeks ago

