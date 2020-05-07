AB InBev swings into first-quarter loss as volumes plunge

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), is bracing for a hefty first-half loss after reporting that volumes fell by almost double digits in its first quarter to March.

Total sales volumes fell 9.3% in the first quarter, the global brewer said, while volumes have since plummeted 32% in April.

The group reported a net loss of $2.25bn in its first quarter from profit of $3.57bn previously.

AB InBev has already withdrawn its guidance for the 2020 year, while in April it said its board had proposed halving its 2019 dividend, having previously proposed a dividend of €1 per share. This is expected to save the brewer about €1bn.

“We have exercised prudent financial discipline with several proactive measures, including optimising our cost base, revising our final 2019 dividend proposal and maintaining a strong liquidity position,” the brewer said on Thursday.

AB InBev’s share price has fallen 31.4% so far in 2020, while the JSE all share has dropped 12.7%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za