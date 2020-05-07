Companies / Retail & Consumer

AB InBev swings into first-quarter loss as volumes plunge

07 May 2020 - 08:22 karl gernetzky
Monolith: Copper brewing vats stand inside the Beck’s Brewery, operated by AB InBev, in Bremen, Germany. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASPER JUINEN
The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), is bracing for a hefty first-half loss after reporting that volumes fell by almost double digits in its first quarter to March.

Total sales volumes fell 9.3% in the first quarter, the global brewer said, while volumes have since plummeted 32% in April.

The group reported a net loss of $2.25bn in its first quarter from profit of $3.57bn previously.

AB InBev has already withdrawn its guidance for the 2020 year, while in April it said its board had proposed halving its 2019 dividend, having previously proposed a dividend of €1 per share. This is expected to save the brewer about €1bn.

“We have exercised prudent financial discipline with several proactive measures, including optimising our cost base, revising our final 2019 dividend proposal and maintaining a strong liquidity position,” the brewer said on Thursday.

AB InBev’s share price has fallen 31.4% so far in 2020, while the JSE all share has dropped 12.7%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Competition Commission takes a look at AB InBev sports deals

Distell claims breach of SABMiller deal in stadium ‘pour rights’
2 months ago

AB InBev did not breach merger terms — Competition Tribunal

But antitrust watchdog has to reinvestigate beer giant's arrangements with sports stadiums
2 months ago

Go on, crack open a Corona

The beer, not the virus, has been a rare bright spot for brewer AB InBev as the market grapples with the health disaster
2 months ago

