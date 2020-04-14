AB InBev halves dividend and pushes back AGM

The world's largest brewer, AB InBev, intends to save about €1bn (about R19.66bn) by proposing halving its final dividend as it battles uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group has now proposed a final dividend of 50 euro cents per share for its year to end-December, having previously proposed a dividend of €1 per share.

This will be put to shareholders during its AGM on June 3, which has been rescheduled from April 29.

In March, AB InBev withdrew its guidance of up to 5% core profit growth in its 2020 year due to the spread of the virus across the globe.

In morning trade on Tuesday, AB InBev's share price was up 1.93% to R869.76, having lost just under a quarter of its value so far in 2020.

