Libstar flags virus threat to exports
In the 2018 financial year, the food producer exported to 57 countries
18 March 2020 - 20:27
Listed consumer goods group Libstar has flagged the threat of the coronavirus to its export sales it had planned to increase in 2020.
The producer of food products such as Denny mushrooms, Pringles and the Lancewood dairy range said in 2019 it would increase the contribution of exports to earnings in a bid to boost the firm’s core businesses: perishables, ambient groceries, snacks and confectionery, and baking aids.
