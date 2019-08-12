Companies

Product mix boosts revenue of Denny owner Libstar

The company reported interim gross organic revenue growth of 4.5% to end-June, although changes to accounting standards will hit Heps

12 August 2019 - 10:13 karl gernetzky
Denny mushrooms, which Libstar produces, are seen on a supermarket shelf. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Consumer goods group Libstar said on Monday it managed solid volume growth for its core product offerings in the six months to end-June, but accounting changes will weigh somewhat on its interim headline earnings per share (Heps) growth.

Heps for the period is expected to rise 45%-55% after the accounting changes, the group said. Without the new accounting rules, Heps would have risen 78.4%.

The group, whose brands include Lancewood cheeses and Denny mushrooms, reported gross organic revenue growth of 4.5% during the period, saying changes in its sales mix of value-added dairy products were favourable.

“Against the backdrop of a weak retail and consumer environment, the group is reasonably satisfied with its overall performance,” the statement reads.

New accounting rules will result in a decrease in rental expenses of R58m, helping to boost earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) 17.8%-22.8%.

The same rules will cause depreciation costs to rise R46m, and reduce profit before tax by R13m.

Core categories, which represent 88% of group revenue, are expected to deliver mid to single-digit revenue and volume growth, the company said.

This was mainly due to strong performances in dry-condiments, snacks and confectionery and baking and baking aids. 

Trading conditions in the non-core categories, which represent 12% of group revenue, remain subject to significant competitive pressures. These product categories are expected to deliver a 1.5% decline in revenue and a 19.1% decline in volume, the statement reads.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

