Shoprite zeroes in on Woolworths shoppers Assault on premium food retail is gathering pace, says CEO in his investor presentation

Shoprite is gunning for Woolworths shoppers as its strategy to sell premium food gains momentum.

The strategy under CEO Pieter Engelbrecht is part of a diversification effort by the retailer renowned for its low-income market focus and will inevitably pit its Checkers outlets against Woolworths, which has made the high-end consumer its bread and butter.