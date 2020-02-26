Shoprite zeroes in on Woolworths shoppers
Assault on premium food retail is gathering pace, says CEO in his investor presentation
26 February 2020 - 05:10
Shoprite is gunning for Woolworths shoppers as its strategy to sell premium food gains momentum.
The strategy under CEO Pieter Engelbrecht is part of a diversification effort by the retailer renowned for its low-income market focus and will inevitably pit its Checkers outlets against Woolworths, which has made the high-end consumer its bread and butter.
