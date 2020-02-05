News Leader
WATCH: Why Edcon is still battling to survive
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison talks to Business Day TV about the state of the company
Edcon is still struggling, despite securing a R2.7bn capitalisation plan in March 2019 in which lenders, including the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), freed it of all interest-bearing debt in exchange for shareholdings.
The owner of Jet and Edgars is under pressure and has been forced to close stores.
Business Day TV sat down with Edcon CEO Grant Pattison for an update on the current state of the company and how it plans to bounce back in a rapidly changing trading environment.
Or listen to the full audio: