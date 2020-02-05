Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: Why Edcon is still battling to survive

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison talks to Business Day TV about the state of the company

05 February 2020 - 10:03 Business Day TV
Grant Pattison. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI
Grant Pattison. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI

Edcon is still struggling, despite securing a R2.7bn capitalisation plan in March 2019 in which lenders, including the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), freed it of all interest-bearing debt in exchange for shareholdings.

The owner of Jet and Edgars is under pressure and has been forced to close stores.

Business Day TV sat down with Edcon CEO Grant Pattison for an update on the current state of the company and how it plans to bounce back in a rapidly changing trading environment.

Or listen to the full audio:

