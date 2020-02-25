Companies / Retail & Consumer

Curro cuts dividend as expansion takes bite out of profits

25 February 2020 - 08:47 karl gernetzky
The Curro Roodeplaat Foundation School, in Kameeldrift, north of Tshwane. File picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD
SA’s largest private school group Curro trimmed its final dividend to end-December by double digits in its year to end-December, citing higher finance costs and pressure on profits from retaining learners in a tough economy.

Increasing expense costs as a result of expansion and a fall in net revenue per learner weighed on the group, which reported an 18% increase in revenue to R2.9bn for its year to end-June.

Headline earnings per share rose 2% to 61.1c per share, with the company cutting its dividend 15% to 10.2c.

Finance costs jumped 45% to R279m, with the company, with this rising as a result of a R2bn investment into new campuses and acquisitions since 2016.

“Although these investments are not yet yielding profits in excess of the cost of debt, we are encouraged by the performance of these schools in such a short time frame,” the group said.

The group has a portfolio of 175 schools as of the end of December, with the number of learners rising 12% to 57,597 during the year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

