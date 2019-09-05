Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart company secretary Joe Ralebepa resigns

The exit of Ralebepa is another leadership change at a difficult time for the owner of Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse

05 September 2019 - 11:28 Lynley Donnelly
Game is a subsidiary of Massmart. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Struggling retailer Massmart has lost another member of its leadership team, saying on Thursday its company secretary, Joe Ralebepa, had resigned.

The owner of brands such as Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse has been buffeted by tough trading conditions in the past year, which have hurt its bottom line. The extent of the damage was revealed in its latest interim results, announced last week, where it reported a R832.4m loss for the six months ended June. 

The Massmart board said on Thursday in a Sens announcement that it “regrets to announce” the resignation of Ralebepa, who will be leaving to pursue another career opportunity outside of the company. His leaves with effect from the end of December after joining the company in 2016. 

Massmart’s US-based parent, Walmart, has parachuted in Mitchell Slape to turn the company around. Its share price has fallen 57.23% since the start of 2019. 

Slape — who officially started in the job at the start of September — has a difficult road ahead, as local retailers across the board battle with a slowing economy and continued pressure on consumer spending. The JSE’s general retailers index has fallen 20.22% in 2019. 

Ralebepa’s exit follows those of a number of other executives including former CEO Guy Hayward, who headed the company for five years, and former CFO Johannes van Lierop, who was replaced by Mohammed Abdool-Samad at the start of August. 

Massmart’s Massdiscounters division, whose brands include Game and DionWired, has also been hit by leadership upheaval. In a July trading statement, the company announced the resignation of Massdiscounters CEO Albert Voogd, who was replaced by interim appointment Andrew Stein, who has been with the company for 10 years.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

