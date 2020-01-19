Richemont rallies the most in three years on Cartier jewellery and IWC watches sales

Shares in Johann Rupert’s Richemont rallied the most in three years as strong appetite for Cartier jewellery and IWC watches during the holiday season signalled consumers still want to splurge on luxurious bling.

The improvement comes as a relief to investors after a first half that was marred by protests and store closures in Hong Kong and contracting profitability in the jewellery business. The shares gained as much as 5.7%.

The results suggest consumers are still willing to spend big on luxury goods even as the global economy cools. Household spending has held up in many developed economies thanks in part to strong labour markets and low unemployment, particularly in the US

Growth was led by jewellery, while Richemont’s watchmaking unit rebounded from a first-half decline in the first half. Flat wholesale revenue, which had retreated in previous years, showed Richemont is making progress in weeding out distribution partners in an attempt to avoid excess inventory at watch retailers.

“The jewellery improvement will allay fears that the product was losing its lustre,” said Jon Cox, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. “In Cartier, the company has the world’s strongest jewellery brand.”

Richemont soon will face more intense competition in jewellery after LVMH agreed to buy Tiffany & Co for $16bn last year. Analysts expect the US brand will be a stronger rival to Cartier under its new French owners.

Other watchmakers and luxury companies rose in early trading on Friday. Swatch Group gained as much as 3.1% and Kering climbed 1.4%. Luxury leader LVMH added 0.9%.