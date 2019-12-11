Nestlé sells Haagen-Dazs ice cream business in US for $4bn

Zurich — Nestlé is selling its US ice cream business that includes brands such as Haagen-Dazs to a joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners for $4bn.

The venture, Froneri, was created in 2016 when the Swiss company merged its European ice cream business with PAI-owned R&R. Now it is expanding to create a stronger challenger to Unilever, the global leader in ice cream with the Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum brands.

The move comes as Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider divests slower-growing businesses such as its US confectionery operations while focusing on pet food, water and coffee for growth.

“Nestlé has been up against Unilever for years,” said Duncan Fox, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Having complete focus on ice cream makes it more likely for the merged brands to compete against Unilever’s global scale.”

Competition in the US ice-cream market has intensified, as upstarts like Halo Top that offer healthier options eat away at bigger players’ market share. Unilever has responded with postmodern flavours such as Turmeric Chai & Cinnamon or Matcha & Fudge.

The US ice cream business being sold had sales of $1.8bn in 2018, while Froneri had revenue of Sf2.9bn ($2.9bn), Nestle said.

Appetite for deals

Schneider signalled an appetite for deals at Nestlé’s most recent financial update in October, after the $10bn sale of a dermatology unit earlier in 2019. The company has said it aims to complete a review of its ailing European processed-meat brand Herta by the end of the year.

The ice cream deal also follows Nestlé’s decision to cut about 4,000 jobs linked to the direct delivery system of frozen pizza and ice cream to stores, and instead transition to a warehouse model to lower costs.