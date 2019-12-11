Companies / Retail & Consumer

Nestlé sells Haagen-Dazs ice cream business in US for $4bn

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider is selling slower-growing businesses to focus on pet food, water and coffee products

11 December 2019 - 23:01 Corinne Gretler
Picture: 123RF/YANMING ZHANG
Zurich  — Nestlé is selling its US ice cream business that includes brands such as  Haagen-Dazs to a joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners for $4bn.

The venture, Froneri, was created in 2016 when the Swiss company merged its European ice cream business with PAI-owned R&R. Now it is expanding to create a stronger challenger to Unilever, the global leader in ice cream with the Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum brands.

The move comes as Nestlé CEO  Mark Schneider divests slower-growing businesses such as  its US confectionery operations while focusing on pet food, water and coffee for growth.

“Nestlé has been up against Unilever for years,” said Duncan Fox, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Having complete focus on ice cream makes it more likely for the merged brands to compete against Unilever’s global scale.”

Competition in the US ice-cream market has intensified, as upstarts like Halo Top that offer healthier options eat away at bigger players’ market share. Unilever has responded with postmodern flavours such as  Turmeric Chai & Cinnamon or Matcha & Fudge.

The US ice cream business being sold had sales of $1.8bn in 2018, while Froneri had revenue of Sf2.9bn ($2.9bn), Nestle said.

Appetite for deals

Schneider signalled an appetite for deals at Nestlé’s most recent financial update in October, after the $10bn sale of a dermatology unit earlier in 2019. The company has said it aims to complete a review of its ailing European processed-meat brand Herta by the end of the year.

The ice cream deal also follows Nestlé’s decision to cut about  4,000 jobs linked to the direct delivery system of frozen pizza and ice cream to stores, and instead transition to a warehouse model to lower costs.

Nestlé is “convinced that Froneri’s successful business model can be extended to the US market”, Schneider said in a statement.

The venture is gaining market share, Nestlé said. The Swiss company sells Haagen-Dazs in the US while General Mills makes it for Europe and other markets.

Froneri has leveraged loans outstanding worth €1.8bn, in a mix of euros, sterling and Australian dollars, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company is rated Ba3 by Moody’s Investors Service and B+ by S&P Global Ratings. It last tapped the loan market in June to fund the acquisition of New Zealand-based ice cream maker Tip Top, with Credit Suisse, Citibank and Goldman Sachs arranging that deal.

With assistance from Vinicy Chan and Aaron Kirchfeld.

Bloomberg

