Companies

Nestlé keeps tabs on coffee after weedkiller concerns

Tests show beans from some countries, including Indonesia and Brazil, had high levels of glyphosate

27 September 2019 - 10:06 Isis Almeida and Fabiana Batista
Recently harvested coffee fruits. Picture: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ
Recently harvested coffee fruits. Picture: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Chicago/Sao Paulo — Nestlé is increasing checking on the coffee it buys, after recent tests showed beans from some countries had levels of the weedkiller glyphosate that are close to a regulatory limit.

The world’s largest coffee roaster has informed suppliers of Indonesian and certain Brazilian beans of the new procedures, which go into effect starting October 1, according to memos seen by Bloomberg. The company says the new measures “should be temporary” until producing countries correct the application of glyphosate.

The move comes at a time when many countries have either banned or are seeking to prohibit the use of glyphosate, used in the Roundup weedkiller. Bayer, which spent $63bn buying the product’s maker, Monsanto, is now facing billions of dollars worth of lawsuits claiming it causes cancer.

“We actively monitor chemical residues, including glyphosate, in the green coffee that we purchase,” Switzerland-based Nestlé said in a statement. “This monitoring programme has shown that in some green coffee lots chemical residue levels are close to limits defined by regulations. We are reinforcing our controls working with suppliers to ensure that our green coffee continues to meet regulations all around the world.”

The new measures have the potential to complicate global coffee trade-flows. The additional testing requirement is mostly for beans being shipped to factories in Europe, Australia and Malaysia, where legal limits on glyphosate are stricter than most other countries. The Brazilian memo was directed to suppliers of conilon, as the nation’s more bitter robusta beans are known.

Brazilian beans already faced restrictions from buyers who need to meet Europe’s glyphosate limits, said Edimilson Calegari, GM for Cooabriel, Brazil’s largest robusta coffee co-operative. ‘We are working with our members to reduce the use to meet Europe requirements, which is much stricter than most other countries, including the US.”

Nestlé said it is working with growers to reduce the need for glyphosate. “Our agronomists will continue to work with coffee farmers to help them improve their weed management practices, including the appropriate use of herbicides and adoption of other weeding methods.”

Bloomberg 

Madagascar vanilla crop quality suffers as thieves spark violence

Madagascar produces two thirds of world's vanilla output but rocketing prices has made farming it potentially fatal
World
2 months ago

Nestlé comes up with way to make chocolate without adding sugar

Swiss food company uses pulp that covers cocoa beans as sweetener
Companies
2 months ago

Nestlé Waters teams up with Ocean Legacy for plastic waste clean-up

Multinational food and drink company to support clean-up projects for communities around the world
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Swollen shoot cutting short cocoa trees and livelihoods in Ghana

World / Africa

Nestlé and Starbucks tie-up heads to China

Companies

Unilever, Tesco, Nestlé ranked top on meat alternatives

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.