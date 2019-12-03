Companies / Retail & Consumer

Grand Parade chair Hassen Adams to step down at end-January

Hassen Adams indicated he would be retiring during the company’s recent AGM

03 December 2019 - 13:09 karl gernetzky
Grand Parade Investments chairman Hassen Adams. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Grand Parade Investments chairman Hassen Adams. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Grand Parade Investment’s chair Hassen Adams will retire at the end of January 2020, the licence-holder of Burger King in SA said on Tuesday.

Adams, who co-founded the group, told Business Day earlier in 2019 that he intended retiring towards the end of 2019. The move comes as the group focuses on its Burger King franchise, having exited Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins in 2019, as well as disposing of its stake in Spur.

Adams told shareholders about his retirement during the group’s AGM on November 28.

In July, he had switched to a non-executive role, having also sold 20-million of his shares in the group for about R60m in April. This reduced his holding in the group by approximately 40%, to about 8.4% at the time.

“As a founding director of the company, Dr Hassen Adams has been instrumental in the success and growth of GPI since inception,” the group said.

“The board would like thank Dr Hassen for his years of leadership, dedication and service to the company and wishes him well in his retirement and future endeavours.” 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: How Grand Parade returned to profit

Grand Parade CEO Mohsin Tajbhai​ talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
Companies
2 months ago

Grand Parade returns to profit amid Burger King improvements

The group saw higher sales as it expanded the Burger King network, while also benefiting from disposing of Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins
Companies
2 months ago

Grand Parade says full-year headline earnings could almost triple

The company said HEPS could rise as much as 191% to end-June from the prior period’s 11.8c loss
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

No love lost as Grand Parade and Spur part ways

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Grand Parade says full-year headline earnings could almost triple

Companies

GPI: Value is the right word for these partners

Companies / Investors Monthly

Grand Parade founder reduces stake to about 8.4%

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.