POULTRY PRODUCER
Standerton water crisis costs Astral R2m a month
18 November 2019 - 23:52
SA’s largest poultry producer Astral Foods, which has seen its profits halve in the year to end-September due to extreme water shortages in Standerton, says the crisis is so severe it has to source its own water to keep the processing plant operational.
The deteriorating infrastructure and the Lekwa municipality’s inability to provide water add a cost burden to the company, which is already on the back foot due to a combination of high raw material prices and chicken imports.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.