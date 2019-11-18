Companies / Retail & Consumer POULTRY PRODUCER Standerton water crisis costs Astral R2m a month BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest poultry producer Astral Foods, which has seen its profits halve in the year to end-September due to extreme water shortages in Standerton, says the crisis is so severe it has to source its own water to keep the processing plant operational.

The deteriorating infrastructure and the Lekwa municipality’s inability to provide water add a cost burden to the company, which is already on the back foot due to a combination of high raw material prices and chicken imports.