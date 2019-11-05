Shoprite may pull plug on some offshore stores
Underperforming outlets in the rest of Africa tip grocer into a hefty 20% drop in annual profit
05 November 2019 - 05:43
Shoprite says it would consider pulling the plug on underperforming stores in the rest of Africa, two months after a weak showing in these supermarkets tipped the grocer into a hefty 20% drop in annual profit.
"If we have to close a country we will; we’ll take the decision no matter how hard it is," CEO Pieter Engelbrecht told shareholders at an annual meeting on Monday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.