Shoprite may pull plug on some offshore stores

Shoprite says it would consider pulling the plug on underperforming stores in the rest of Africa, two months after a weak showing in these supermarkets tipped the grocer into a hefty 20% drop in annual profit.

"If we have to close a country we will; we’ll take the decision no matter how hard it is," CEO Pieter Engelbrecht told shareholders at an annual meeting on Monday.