'New' Starbucks plans 200 outlets
The US company said it would continue to grow Starbucks in SA from the 13 outlets to the 200 stores Taste initially planned.
03 November 2019 - 00:24
Starbucks will continue its ambitious growth strategy in SA with new partners after Taste Holdings said on Friday it would sell its Starbucks operation as part of a move out of the food business.
