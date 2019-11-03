Business 'New' Starbucks plans 200 outlets The US company said it would continue to grow Starbucks in SA from the 13 outlets to the 200 stores Taste initially planned. BL PREMIUM

Starbucks will continue its ambitious growth strategy in SA with new partners after Taste Holdings said on Friday it would sell its Starbucks operation as part of a move out of the food business.

The US company said it would continue to grow Starbucks in SA from the 13 outlets to the 200 stores Taste initially planned.