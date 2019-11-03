RCS deal to unlock credit sales for Edcon
Credit sales have long been a critical part of Edcon's sales mix and success, but these have plummeted over the past few years
03 November 2019 - 00:16
Credit sales at Edcon are poised to soar on the back of the sale of the retailer's debtors' book by Absa to RCS.
The priority for Edcon is to spur more sales on credit, and lending and cash-advance products will fulfil particular needs for the client.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.