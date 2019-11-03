Business RCS deal to unlock credit sales for Edcon Credit sales have long been a critical part of Edcon's sales mix and success, but these have plummeted over the past few years BL PREMIUM

Credit sales at Edcon are poised to soar on the back of the sale of the retailer's debtors' book by Absa to RCS.

The priority for Edcon is to spur more sales on credit, and lending and cash-advance products will fulfil particular needs for the client.