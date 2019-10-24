Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Cartrack’s subscriber base topped 1-million

Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

24 October 2019 - 09:28 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Cartrack reported half-year results on Wednesday, delivering a 19% rise in revenue, while its total subscriber base accelerated by 22% to more than 1-million during the period, translating into a 28% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

Business Day TV sat down with CEO Zak Calisto for more detail on the numbers and to find out if the company believes it will be able to deliver a seventh year of double-digit growth.

