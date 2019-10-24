Opinion

WATCH: The effect the Eskom bailout will have on SA’s finances

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

24 October 2019 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Dejan Bozic
Picture: 123RF/Dejan Bozic

The team discusses the events that have unfolded in the DA over the past few weeks and they also take a look at how Eskom’s bailout will affect the fiscus.

Or listen to the full audio:

