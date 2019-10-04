Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands sees headline earnings rebound after prior R874m impairment

The owner of Steers and Wimpy had impaired its struggling UK chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen in the six months to end August 2018

04 October 2019 - 10:52 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 04 October 2019 - 11:36
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS

Famous Brands, the owner of  Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza, said on Friday interim headline earnings to end-August would rebound, as it continues to try to put it problems at its struggling Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) behind it.

Headline earnings per share were expected to be in a range of 143c and 175c for the period, up to a 131% improvement when compared with the prior period’s 572c loss per share.

The rebound was largely due to the R874m impairment of its UK restaurant chain GBK in the prior comparative period.

In a voluntary update released in September, the group said systemwide sales for its GBK business decreased 12.5% during the period. This reflected the closures it is carrying out as part of its company voluntary arrangements to right-size these operations. 

But like-for-like sales rose 8.6%, against a decline of 9.7% in the previous year.

In its SA operation, which houses leading brands such as Wimpy, Steers and Debonairs, systemwide sales grew 6%, while like-for-like sales rose 4%, the company said at the time.

Mergence Investment Managers equity analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni said on Friday the September update did seem to indicate a stabilisation of the UK business, although it would take a number of financial reports to get a clear indication of a turnaround.

“I think investors should have at least three reporting periods on consistent improvement to able to regain confidence,” said Mthombeni. “Two more periods of positive like-for like-sales would be an indication of that,” she said.

The company’s share price was up 1.53% to R79.50 at 10.30am on Friday, paring its year-to-date loss to 18.16%.

Famous Brands, like a number of other consumer-facing businesses, has said that difficult trading conditions persisted across its markets, amid subdued consumer sentiment and intense competition and margin pressure.

Grand Parade Investments, the owner of the Burger King franchise in SA, said in September it had seen a 27% rise in revenue from continuing operations in its year to end-June, although it noted economic conditions had deteriorated during the period.

Spur had said in its year to end-June that franchised restaurant sales had risen 6.2% during the period, although the group's main middle-income customer base was under strain.

With Lynley Donnely

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za 

