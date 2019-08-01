ROB ROSE: Spur’s taste for recovery
The 52-year-old restaurant chain is emerging from a boycott organised by a fringe right-wing group. The ordeal provides plenty of lessons
01 August 2019 - 05:00
Mercifully for millions of parents, the right-wing backlash against steakhouse company Spur has fizzled out. This seems pretty evident from Spur’s trading update last week, which showed that sales from Spur restaurants rose 5.4% in the year to June.
For CEO Pierre van Tonder, things are finally looking up after a horrific two years, in which a campaign to boycott the chain, driven by the room-temperature-IQ right-wing, causing the profits of its franchises to dive.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.