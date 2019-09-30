Companies / Retail & Consumer

Forever 21 to close almost 180 outlets in US

Forever 21 says restructuring will allow it to focus on the profitable core part of its operations and shut some international locations

30 September 2019 - 15:17 Rama Venkat
A Forever 21 store stands in Union Square in Manhattan in New York City. Picture: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
A Forever 21 store stands in Union Square in Manhattan in New York City. Picture: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Bengaluru — Fashion retailer Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as it joined a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have succumbed to the onslaught of e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com.

Since the start of 2017, more than 20 US retailers, including Sears Holdings and Toys R Us, have filed for bankruptcy as more customers shop online and eschew large malls.

Forever 21 said the restructuring will allow it to focus on the profitable core part of its operations and shut some international locations.

“We have requested approval to close up to 178 stores across the US. The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” the company said in an e-mail statement.

Founded in 1984, the retailer said it has 815 stores in 57 countries.

The company plans to close most of its stores in Asia and Europe. However, it does not expect to exit any major markets in the US.

Last week, Forever 21 had said it would exit Japan and close all 14 stores at the end of October. The company also said its Canadian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy and it plans to wind down the business, closing 44 stores in the country.

Forever 21 will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America.

The company lists both assets and liabilities in the range of $1bn to $10bn, according to the court filing in the US bankruptcy court for the District of Delaware.

The retailer said it received $275m in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase as agent, and $75m in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.

Kirkland & Ellis was serving as the company's legal adviser, Alvarez & Marsal advised on restructuring, and Lazard acted as its investment banker.

Reuters

H&M’s logistics revamp is paying off as third-quarter sales bounce back

Shares surged 13% on Monday on the improved results, which were attributed to the retailer upping its digital game and cutting prices
Companies
1 year ago

AB Foods to expand money-spinning fashion chain

Strong growth at Primark boosts full-year group profit and confounds a broader slowdown on the British high street
Companies
10 months ago

Woolworths SA CEO the only executive to get short-term bonus in financial 2019

Zyda Rylands’ R2.1m short-term incentive helped bump up her total remuneration to R12m
Companies
3 hours ago

Grand Parade returns to profit amid Burger King improvements

The group saw higher sales as it expanded the Burger King network, while also benefiting from disposing of Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Pick n Pay’s debt jumps after accounting changes

Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Spur plans to cope with SA’s shrinking middle class

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur gets boost after social media fallout

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price suspends employees for alleged code of conduct breach

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff receives record FSCA fine

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.