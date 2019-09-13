Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Spur plans to cope with SA’s shrinking middle class

The owner of chains such as RocoMamas and Hussar Grill says its expansion strategy is partly why it managed to deliver growth

13 September 2019 - 10:42 Business Day TV
RocoMamas. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES
Spur reported a close to 6% rise in revenue, with the bulk of that growth from its international arm. 

The owner of chains such as RocoMamas and Hussar Grill says that its expansion strategy is part of the reason it managed to deliver growth. 

Overall, Spur opened 59 restaurants over the period, and has further plans to open 21 restaurants in the year ahead — 11 in SA and 10 internationally.

Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder joined Business Day TV to offer more detail.

