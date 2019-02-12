Companies / Retail & Consumer

Molson Coors shares fall on accounting errors, lower sales

12 February 2019 - 22:15 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Bengaluru  — Molson Coors Brewing  on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would restate its financial statements for fiscal 2016 and 2017, after the company's audit committee found some errors in financial reporting.

Shares of the company, which had risen 16.4% this year, fell 7.8% in New York.

The accounting errors originated from its acquisition of remaining 58% stake in MillerCoors in 2016, the company said in a filing with regulators, adding that its impact will not be material.

After restating, the financial results for fiscal 2016 will reflect an increase in Molson Coors' deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax expenses by $399.1m, which will pull down its net income and earnings per share.

For fiscal 2017, the restatements will reflect a reduction to deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax expense of $151.4m, and a corresponding increase in net income and earnings per share.

Separately, the beer maker reported a 6.2% drop in fourth-quarter sales to $2.42bn, missing analysts' estimate of $2.54bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's sales were hurt by low volumes in the US and Canada, partially offsetting gains from Europe and other overseas markets.

US brand volumes fell 5.1% during the quarter, hit by lower volumes in its premium light segment that includes brands such as Miller Lite and Coors Light.

Excluding items, the company earned 84c a share, beating Wall Street estimate of 79c a share.

Reuters

Heineken in Africa: a toxic brew or a beneficial toast?

A critical account of the brewer goes to the heart of doing business in challenging market, writes David Pilling
Life
2 days ago

Global brewers have a thirst for African profits

Global liquor groups are toasting their success on the continent, though Angola and Nigeria haven’t come to the party
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Carlsberg rewards shareholders on quadrupled net profits

The brewer’s focus on top-of-the shelf brands, including craft beers and alcohol-free beer, paid off with these sales rising by 26% in volume
Companies
7 days ago

AB InBev soars on potential IPO of Asian operations

The brewer’s share price frothed up by 8% on Friday morning after Bloomberg reported it may separately list some of its operations
Companies
1 month ago

Diageo deal offers a chance for the cartel watchdogs to boost open trading

SA's liquor industry, neglected by successive governments, has a long and unhappy history and its reform is long overdue
Opinion
2 months ago

