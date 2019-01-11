AB InBev soars on potential IPO of Asian operations

AB InBev’s share price jumped 8% to R1,045.79 after Bloomberg reported it is considering separately listing its Asian operations.

Its shares jumped the most since 2015 after people with knowledge of the matter said it is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its Asian operations, as the world’s largest brewer looks at ways to unlock value after a string of acquisitions left it saddled with debt.

The Belgium-based maker of Budweiser has been talking with potential advisers about the possibility of listing its Asian business, according to the people. Any deal could raise more than $5bn, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

AB InBev may seek to value its entire Asian business at about $70bn through the share sale, the people said. It hasn’t chosen a listing venue, though Hong Kong is a possibility, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and AB InBev could opt against pursuing a transaction, according to the sources.

The world’s largest brewer has been looking to reduce borrowings following its purchase of SABMiller for more than $100bn in 2016. AB InBev shares fell 38% last year, making it one of the worst performers on the Euro Stoxx 50 index of European blue chips.