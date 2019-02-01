Edcon makes headway in securing R3bn in funds to keep it going

Edcon Holdings is making progress toward securing R3bn in funding to keep the South African clothing retailer afloat, with the Public Investment Corporation part of the ongoing talks.

“The approval process is moving forward,” CEO Grant Pattison told reporters in Johannesburg on Thursday. There was “no reason to believe anything is moving off track”.

The PIC, Africa’s biggest money manager, may provide R1.8bn to assist the company, people familiar with the matter said last week.