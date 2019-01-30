Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis’s UFO takes off

The company's move to sell more goods for cash has boosted revenue for the furniture retailer

30 January 2019
Lewis Group delivered a strong sales performance following its acquisition of United Furniture Outlets (UFO) for the quarter to end-December, sending its shares up as much as 8.41% in morning trading on Tuesday.

The furniture and appliance retailer, which traditionally focuses on low-income earners and runs 799 stores, says the addition of UFO, which sells goods for cash to middle- to upper-income customers, is the main reason merchandise revenue has risen 22.8% for the quarter. It was was up 24.6% in the nine months to end-December.

The acquisition of UFO formed part of its strategy of increasing its proportion of cash sales and selling more goods to middle- to upper-income customers. Lewis CEO Johan Enslin said in November that this strategy was part of his efforts to reduce risk for the business.

Lewis made R2.97bn in total retail sales for the half year to end-September, but about R1bn came from what it called other revenue, which comprises finance charges and initiation fees, as well as insurance premiums.

Though there was a sharp rise in merchandise revenue, its other revenue only increased 0.8% for the quarter. “This is largely due to lower credit sales in prior years and the adverse impact of regulatory capping of credit insurance, which has constrained annuity income streams,” the group said.

Lewis’s strong growth came in contrast to the difficulty experienced by other retailers over the festive season.

Rival Pepkor, for instance, reported sales growth of 0.6% and a decline in like-for-like sales of 2.7% for the quarter to end-December, earlier in the week. “The spending patterns of financially constrained consumers favour essentials as opposed to durable product categories,” Pepkor said.

Lewis’s total revenue, comprising merchandise sales and other revenue, rose 13.2% for the quarter and was up 12% for the nine months.

Lewis’s share price pared gains and was up 2.1% to R31.55 at noon. 

claasenl@businesslive.co.za

