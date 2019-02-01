Economy

Manufacturing activity eases at the start of the year

Factory owners start the year with a contraction but activity is higher than the 2018 average

01 February 2019 - 11:08 Sunita Menon
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Activity in the manufacturing sector moderated in January after reaching a 19-month high in December.

The seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which gauges activity in the manufacturing industry, eased to 49.9 points in January 2019 after reaching its highest level for 2018 of 50.7 in December — the first time since May 2017 that the index breached the neutral 50 mark. A score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

“Despite the decline, the index remains two points above the average recorded in 2018m which suggests the sector started the year on a fairly solid footing,” Absa said in a statement on Friday.

Four out of five of the PMI’s sub-components declined compared to December. The new sales orders index moderated but stayed above the neutral 50-point mark for a third consecutive month at 50.7 points.

“Should this positive trend be sustained, it bodes well for activity growth going forward,” Absa said.

However, the business activity index declined from 53.8 to 49.8.  The employment index rose by a solid 7.8 points to 48.3 from a multi-year low in December.

The expected business conditions index saw its third consecutive improvement and soared by 15.7 points in January — the best level in nine months.

While the monthly survey tends to be a good predictor of the manufacturing production and sales figures Statistics SA provides two months later, it has been volatile in recent months.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 13% of GDP, had a strong start to the fourth quarter of 2018 with growth of 3% in October and 1.6% in November.

SA can achieve economic growth of at least 5%, says Ramaphosa

Having grown by an average 2.77% a year since 1993, SA's economy could achieve the much-wished-for growth rate of 5% provided it tackles the growth ...
National
2 days ago

'New deal' needed between government and business, economists say

At a recent Busa indaba, economists agreed that such a deal is needed as part of SA's transition to a more balanced, productive economy
National
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Searching for signs of life in the economy

Producer price index is expected to moderate while economists are divided over the trade balance for December, writes Claire Bisseker
Economy
4 days ago

Political headwinds to constrain growth, Fitch unit warns

Fitch Solutions warns that uncertainty in the lead-up to the May elections is likely to hamper growth, which is expected to rise a modest 1.3% in 2019
Economy
11 days ago

