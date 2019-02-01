Manufacturing activity eases at the start of the year

“Despite the decline, the index remains two points above the average recorded in 2018m which suggests the sector started the year on a fairly solid footing,” Absa said in a statement on Friday.

Four out of five of the PMI’s sub-components declined compared to December. The new sales orders index moderated but stayed above the neutral 50-point mark for a third consecutive month at 50.7 points.

“Should this positive trend be sustained, it bodes well for activity growth going forward,” Absa said.

However, the business activity index declined from 53.8 to 49.8. The employment index rose by a solid 7.8 points to 48.3 from a multi-year low in December.

The expected business conditions index saw its third consecutive improvement and soared by 15.7 points in January — the best level in nine months.

While the monthly survey tends to be a good predictor of the manufacturing production and sales figures Statistics SA provides two months later, it has been volatile in recent months.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 13% of GDP, had a strong start to the fourth quarter of 2018 with growth of 3% in October and 1.6% in November.

menons@businesslive.co.za