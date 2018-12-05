WATCH: Will digital change the face of South African retail?

Retail sales have registered tepid growth over the past few months — but growth nonetheless — and with the holiday season upon us and an economy out of a recession, purse strings are likely to be loosened a little bit further.

But as Black Friday and cyber Monday just proved, gravitation towards online shopping is growing, which is disrupting the sector. Wim Hoogedeure, African consumer industries leader at EY, joined Business Day TV to offer his perspective on where the retail industry is headed.