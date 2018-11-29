Black Friday: how a sales gimmick is changing SA’s retail sector

Black Friday promotional sales are transforming the SA retail sector.

What started out as an imported US sales gimmick — Takealot and Checkers both claim they brought it to SA — about four years ago, is now reshaping how South Africans shop.

The SA Reserve Bank referred to its effect in its Quarterly Bulletin in June when it showed a “robust increase” in durable and semidurable goods in the fourth quarter of 2017. It said this was as a result of “substantial Black Friday promotions”.

Research group Nielsen echoed these findings. It said in its “Black Friday: Heyday or Hype” report that sales in November 2017 were 7.2%, or R1.36bn, higher than the average for the preceding two months.

It was no different in 2018, with some retailers reporting record sales for the period. E-commerce retailer Takealot said sales for the day were R196m — a 125% year-on-year growth. This is sharply up from the mere R1m it generated from Black Friday in 2015. The group sold R11.5m in merchandise before 1am that day.

E-commerce platforms like Takealot have put a lot of effort into driving sales, and this is evident in the findings of BankservAfrica, Africa's largest automated payments clearing house. It said sales in online transactions were up 55% to 404,594 on Black Friday, while those for the following Cyber Monday rose 36% to 176,595.

“This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday figures surpassed 2017’s with more South Africans taking to online to do their transactions,” said Martin Grunewald, BankservAfrica executive for head of payments business.

The day’s importance to SA’s nascent e-commerce sector could be seen in 352 sites across 29 categories having some kind of promotion for the day, according to digital marketing specialist Nichemarket.

The effect of Black Friday is likely to have grown this year, as many retailers have expanded their promotions from a single day to almost a week. Professional services firm PwC said promotions were starting earlier and lasting longer, morphing into what it called Black November, in an article on consumer behaviour on Black Friday.

There are now signs that Black Friday has not only become a part of the Christmas shopping season, but that it is also boosting it. Nielsen said overall sales for November and December did not suffer after Black Friday in 2017, but rose more than 8%.