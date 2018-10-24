Truworths commits to transformation of its board

The retail sector, which does not rely on government for licences or business, has managed to side-step the broad-based BEE codes of good practice. “The codes are voluntary and only really take effect if you fall within the government’s orbit,” said one BEE analyst, who cannot be quoted in the media. He said this was also why none of the retailers had implemented a BEE share scheme.

Shane Watkins, chief investment officer of All Weather Capital, told shareholders at the meeting he was concerned by the lack of multi-generational experience on the board and by the lack of transformation.

Seoka said it was possible the relatively strong presence of international fund managers among shareholders in the retail sector contributed to the lack of transformation. UK-based Standard Life Aberdeen is the largest single shareholder in Truworths with a 14.4% stake, while 61% of the retailer's shareholders are non-South African.

“Unfortunately my experience with international investors is that they don’t really care about these sort of issues; all they’re interested in is a company that makes money at any cost,” said Seoka.

International fund managers account for 61% of shareholders at Mr Price; 53% at TFG,48% at Woolworths and 72% at Clicks, according to financial data firm FactSet Research Systems.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages about R2-trillion of mostly South African government employees’ pensions, is the second largest shareholder in Truworths with a 12.3% stake. The PIC was unable to confirm how it voted at Wednesday’s meeting but it appears to have voted in favour of the re-election of former Truworths executive Tony Taylor (71), and the appointment of Hans Hawinkels (66). These are the two directors Active Shareholder said it opposed on transformation grounds. Taylor received 96% backing and Hawinkels 99%.

Truworths said in a statement following the meeting that the board is “very mindful of the need to refresh board and committee composition”.

Just under 25% of shareholders voted against Truworths’ remuneration policy; 22% voted against Rob Dow’s reappointment to the audit committee and 20% against Michael Thompson’s reappointment to the same committee.