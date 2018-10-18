Truworths discloses more on performance targets for executive pay

“One sure way of striking out is not to disclose targets for long-term incentives,” said the analyst, who cannot be quoted in the media.

“It is now unusual for companies not to disclose these details, the additional money involved can add around 30% to an executive’s package,” said the analyst.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, Truworths said certain shareholders requested clarification on remuneration. The board acknowledged that it should be disclosing targets used to make long-term incentive awards and said it planned to do so in the 2019 integrated annual report. At the 2017 AGM, 87% of shareholders voted in favour of the remuneration policy and 93% in favour of the implementation report. The tougher stance should also be seen in the context of a disappointing profit performance in 2018.

Targets applied to this year’s long-term incentives, which are due to be paid out in 2021, include return on assets of 20%-25%, return on equity of 23%-28% and gross margin of 51%-55%.

The targets are within the five-year averages achieved since financial 2014. These averages were knocked by the 2017 weak results. Since 2014, the group’s average annual increase in headline earnings has been just 2% .

In its statement, Truworths said its remuneration committee’s practice has been to set challenging targets for long-term incentive purposes. “The resultant disclosed vesting of only 52% in respect of the March 2016 share award serves to illustrate this point well.”

The board’s statement also disclosed that CEO Michael Marks, who is due to retire within the next few years, had been allocated additional performance share awards in the light of his pending retirement. Additional performance shares had also been awarded to David Pfaff, who was recently appointed COO and is expected to succeed Marks as CEO.