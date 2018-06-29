Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hawks probing three cases of fraud against Steinhoff, says Cele

Steinhoff audit committee chairman Steve Booysen's report says Jooste was party to falsification and omission of information

29 June 2018 - 10:07 Linda Ensor
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The Hawks are investigating three cases of fraud and other charges related to the accounting irregularities at Steinhoff International Holdings and/or its subsidiaries.

Two of the cases were reported in Stellenbosch and one in Sandton.

In addition to fraud, one of the Stellenbosch cases also involves allegations of failure to report knowledge or suspicion of an offence under the Corrupt Activites Act, theft, extortion, and forgery or uttering.

Police Minister Bheki Cele did not mention former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste by name in his reply to a parliamentary question by Democratic Alliance finance spokesman David Maynier in relation to these investigations by the Hawks.

But it is understood that they relate to his alleged involvement in the accounting irregularities that led to the Steinhoff share price collapse in December.

Steinhoff itself has launched a forensic investigation of the accounting irregularities, which date back several years and will affect the group’s financial statements.

Cele said in his reply to Maynier’s questions that the Hawks had received a report in January by the chairman of Steinhoff’s audit committee, Steve Booysen, in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The report alleged that Jooste was party to the falsification of accounting records of the company; providing false or misleading information with a fraudulent purpose; being party to an act or omission by Steinhoff calculated to defraud creditors, employees or shareholders; and being party to untrue written statements required by the Companies Act.

ANN CROTTY: The edifice is starting to crumble

If Markus Jooste is innocent then the entire financial system is guilty
Opinion
1 day ago

THE STEINHOFF SAGA: The inside story of SA's biggest corporate meltdown

Read all four parts of this outstanding University of Stellenbosch Business School study into the rise and fall of Markus Jooste's Steinhoff
Business
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies
2.
Woolworths Australian chain David Jones axes ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anxious wait for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Transnet to leave Carlton Centre until after ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies

Related Articles

ANN CROTTY: The edifice is starting to crumble
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

THE STEINHOFF SAGA: The inside story of SA's biggest corporate meltdown
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.