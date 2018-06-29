Hawks probing three cases of fraud against Steinhoff, says Cele

The Hawks are investigating three cases of fraud and other charges related to the accounting irregularities at Steinhoff International Holdings and/or its subsidiaries.

Two of the cases were reported in Stellenbosch and one in Sandton.

In addition to fraud, one of the Stellenbosch cases also involves allegations of failure to report knowledge or suspicion of an offence under the Corrupt Activites Act, theft, extortion, and forgery or uttering.

Police Minister Bheki Cele did not mention former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste by name in his reply to a parliamentary question by Democratic Alliance finance spokesman David Maynier in relation to these investigations by the Hawks.

But it is understood that they relate to his alleged involvement in the accounting irregularities that led to the Steinhoff share price collapse in December.

Steinhoff itself has launched a forensic investigation of the accounting irregularities, which date back several years and will affect the group’s financial statements.

Cele said in his reply to Maynier’s questions that the Hawks had received a report in January by the chairman of Steinhoff’s audit committee, Steve Booysen, in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The report alleged that Jooste was party to the falsification of accounting records of the company; providing false or misleading information with a fraudulent purpose; being party to an act or omission by Steinhoff calculated to defraud creditors, employees or shareholders; and being party to untrue written statements required by the Companies Act.